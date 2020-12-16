‘Fantastic turnout’ as taxi drivers protest at Holyrood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Taxi drivers have staged a protest outside the Scottish Parliament against what they call a lack of support for the industry during the pandemic.

The Unite trade union said there was a “fantastic turnout” as a convoy of cabs drove past Holyrood on Wednesday.

A survey of 200 taxi drivers found 30% were unable to access financial help during the pandemic, while around 80% have lost up to three-quarters of their income.

Fantastic turnout today, thanks to the @branch_cab for their demonstration, & to everyone who was unable to physically attend today's demo, but were there in spirit.We all stand in solidarity to get the trade the financial help it desperately needs #keepthelighton pic.twitter.com/7rsVRccDSP — Unite Scotland (@UniteScotland) December 16, 2020

Drivers are pushing for the sector to be supported in the same way as other public transport operators, just a day after the Scottish Government announced an extra £29 million for bus operators to keep them afloat until March 2021.

Last week, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a one-off grant scheme and £19 million fund to support drivers, but details are yet to be announced for the support.

Posting a video of the convoy outside the Scottish Parliament, Unite said there had been a “fantastic turnout”, adding: “We all stand in solidarity to get the trade the financial help it desperately needs.”

Unite’s Scottish Secretary Pat Rafferty said: “It’s estimated that there are around 36,000 tax drivers across Scotland, with the majority of them having dramatic cuts in their income with around a third having had access to no government support at all.

“We need urgent clarification and the release of the promised support from last week, and a commitment to continue to support the trade.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We understand how difficult this pandemic has been for taxi drivers and their families, which is why on 9 December the Finance Secretary announced £19 million of targeted support for taxi drivers through a one-off grant, which will be available from January.

“We are currently considering further support for fixed costs pressures on self-employed taxi drivers and others and are actively taking steps to fill in the gaps in UK-wide schemes.

“This includes £15 million for newly self-employed people who are not able to access other forms of financial support.

“In October we opened the Covid-19 Public Transport Mitigation Fund, offering £5 million of funding to support installation of equipment that reduces the risk of coronavirus (Covid-19) transmission on public, community and school transport, including taxi and private hire operators.”