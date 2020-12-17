Support for Scottish independence at 58% in new poll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Support for Scottish independence has equalled its highest polling point at 58%, a new survey suggests.

A study by Savanta ComRes for the Scotsman found 58% of 1,013 Scots asked support independence, when undecided voters are removed, while 42% are in favour of the union.

But a majority for independence is maintained – at 52% – when undecided voters are counted, with the figure for those supporting the union at 38%.

The new survey is the 17th in a row to show majority support for leaving the UK, with backing for independence first turning the tide in June.

A Survation poll released last week of 1,018 people found 52% support for independence, when undecided voters were removed.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “This poll – the 17th in a row with a clear majority for Yes – shows that independence is becoming the settled will of the majority of people in Scotland.

“Faced with an arrogant, out-of-touch Tory Government at Westminster, which sidelines Scotland at every opportunity and is dragging Scotland out of the EU against our will, it’s no surprise that people want a better future.

“The people of Scotland simply will not stand for the Tories threatening our NHS and taking a wrecking ball to our Scottish Parliament with their ‘power-grab Bill’.

“Boris Johnson’s Trump-like bid to deny democracy will not stand.

“It is the people who live here who have the right to decide Scotland’s future – not Brexit-obsessed governments we don’t vote for led by the likes of Boris Johnson.”

The support for independence is reflected in the poll’s findings of Holyrood voting intentions for next year’s election, with the SNP forecast to win an overall majority with 71 seats – up from the current 63 – and the Scottish Greens moving up to 11 seats from five.

Support for independence first took the lead in polls in June and has not been overtaken since (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The poll suggests the Tories are set to drop eight seats while Labour will lose five, dropping to 23 and 19 seats respectively, while the Lib Dems are forecast to retain five seats.

SNP politicians and activists have repeatedly said a majority in the Scottish Parliament for independence-supporting parties means Westminster must acquiesce to calls for another referendum.

Despite the positive polling for the SNP in recent months, Mr Brown warned against complacency in May’s election.

“The referendum that can deliver independence is only possible if people use both votes to back the SNP in May,” he said.

“This crucial Scottish parliamentary election is only 140 days away and every vote counts.”

📈 Support for Scottish Independence hits record level again. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The people of Scotland must have a choice. 📲 Sign up at https://t.co/f95eNiEmB1 pic.twitter.com/TlRnF0yKKN — SNP Students (@SNPStudents) December 17, 2020

But despite the apparently growing support for independence, leaving the UK is seen as just the sixth highest priority for those surveyed.

The economy, Brexit, health, education and employment all ranked higher than independence among those asked.

On the timing of another independence vote, 40% said it should take place in the next two years, 15% want it in the next five years, 6% say it should be held in the next decade, while 12% are keen on an even longer wait.

According to the poll, 16% of respondents said there should be no referendum at all.