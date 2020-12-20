Santa’s grotto visitors warned about coronavirus outbreak at Highland resort

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A Santa’s grotto at a hotel resort has been linked with a coronavirus outbreak where eight staff members have now been infected, NHS Highland has said.

Visitors to the grotto, hotel guests and anyone who has taken part in “festive activities” at the Macdonald resort in Aviemore since December 11 are being urged to look out for Covid-19 symptoms following the outbreak.

NHS Highland revealed eight entertainers have tested positive for the virus and close contacts have been told to self-isolate.

Contact tracing of guests and visitors to the resort’s activity centres has now been completed, the health board said, and there is no evidence of further transmission in the community.

The council’s environmental health team has also ordered “a number of changes to the activities” provided by the hotel, following an inspection of the resort.

Highland Council convener Bill Lobban said: “I understand that many people will be very concerned about these cases in Aviemore.

“I would urge anyone who has been to these activities to be extra cautious and to be aware of the symptoms of Covid-19.

“We really must stay safe and look after each other during these difficult times.”

Symptoms of coronavirus include a new continuous cough, a high temperature or fever, and a loss of sense of taste or smell.

Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland’s director of public health, said: “We appreciate that this will be causing anxiety within the residents of the resort, staff and wider community and we are working closely with the Highland Council’s environmental health team and the resort management to provide advice and guidance to residents, staff and their families.

“At this time, we have no evidence of wider community spread.”