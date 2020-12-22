UK freight situation ‘deteriorating’, industry body warns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The situation at the UK border is “deteriorating, contrary to an upbeat assessment from the Prime Minister”, an industry agency has warned.

France announced a ban on hauliers taking freight across the Channel on Sunday night amid fears over the spread of a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus.

Talks between the UK and French governments continue after French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Monday a protocol would be adopted at a European Union-wide level “to ensure that movement from the UK can resume”.

James Withers, chief executive at Scotland Food and Drink, is calling on the UK Government to come to an agreement with France by Wednesday.

He warned pre-Christmas sales have been “ruined” for some of Scotland’s shellfish exporters and this could be a “fatal blow” for some of these businesses.

Mr Withers said: “Contrary to an upbeat assessment from the Prime Minister yesterday, the situation has been deteriorating with a growing backlog of lorries.

“We understand the number of lorries currently parked up in the wrong place in the UK is now in the thousands.

“There has been a very small amount of seafood that was caught in the backlog that has managed to switch to being unaccompanied freight and get to France.

“But the vast bulk of the problem remains and is worsening. The UK Government should be holding a Cobra meeting again today and focusing all efforts on agreeing a protocol with the French authorities.

“For some of our shellfish exporters, the pre-Christmas sales have now been ruined. It looks like mission impossible to get products to the big markets in Spain which are held tomorrow.

“That is an irrecoverable loss of income and I fear about this being a fatal blow to some of the smaller businesses after the horrendous year they have already had.”

Scottish Government export figures released last week indicate France remains the single largest importer of Scottish food and drink products.

Exports to France for the first nine months of 2020 are already down 11.3% on the same period the previous year.

Mr Withers added: “The focus is rightly on seafood, as it is the most time-sensitive and threatened sector, but there are other Scottish food exporters and importers, from red meat to fresh veg, whose worries are significant and growing.

“Based on discussions with the insurance industry we have had, we are not aware of any companies yet who will be able to claim for losses due to delays, despite some suggestions otherwise from UK Ministers yesterday.

“Also, the options for alternative markets are minimal. The major supermarkets in the UK are well supplied for Christmas and the hospitality sector is facing another Covid lockdown.

“Yesterday was marked by very little progress. We can’t afford for the same today.”