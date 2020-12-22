A&E waiting times fall below pre-lockdown level despite drop in patients

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The number of A&E patients seen within four hours has dropped to pre-pandemic levels, despite a reduction in the amount of patients, new figures show.

In the week up to December 13, 83.7% of people who attended A&E were seen in four hours, short of the 95% target set by the Scottish Government.

The latest figure, released by the NHS on Tuesday, is the lowest since the week of March 8, when it was 83.5% – however, that week saw 26,103 patients, compared with 19,187 in December.

The proportion of patients seen in four hours has dropped sharply in recent weeks, from 90% in the week up to November 29 and 88% in the week up to December 6.

The Labour health spokeswoman called on the Scottish Government to ‘pull out all the stops’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon called for the Scottish Government to “pull out all the stops” to support the NHS.

“Worryingly, A&E waiting times are rocketing because the Scottish Government is still not properly resourcing our NHS,” she said.

Frontline staff are continuing to care for people in “increasingly challenging and risky circumstances” Ms Lennon added.

She said: “Social distancing and PPE requirements are essential, but they also add to the time taken to complete tasks.

“Scottish Labour has previously asked for a review of the NHS estate to ensure we have enough space to treat patients safely during the pandemic.”

She added: “It’s time the SNP listened to frontline staff and patients and pulled out all the stops to support our NHS.

“Scottish Labour has asked the Scottish Government to urgently use the Barnett consequentials from the UK Government to help our NHS.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The latest A&E waiting times figures show that 83.7% of people were seen and treated within four hours for the week ending December 13 2020.

“We recognise the additional pressure our NHS staff are facing as they work tirelessly to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and safe patient care. We are in daily contact with those sites facing the greatest challenges and are monitoring the situation closely.

“On December 1 the Health Secretary launched our redesign of urgent care programme, supported by £20 million of investment, which aims to ensure people are seen safely during winter and can access the right care in the right place at the right time.

“This follows increased funding of £1.1bn to help the health and social care sector deal with Covid pressures, and an additional £37 million to help the NHS prepare for winter pressures around the pandemic alongside our NHS Winter Preparedness Plan.

“Health boards are now testing all emergency admissions, and twice-weekly lateral flow testing was introduced for all patient-facing healthcare staff working in hospitals, Covid-19 Assessment Centres and the Scottish Ambulance Service from the end of November.”