Dementia sufferers ‘deteriorating faster than expected during pandemic’

Dementia sufferers have seen their condition deteriorate “more quickly than would normally be expected” during the Covid-19 pandemic, according a new Scottish Government report.

In addition, coronavirus has meant the likelihood of people receiving a timely diagnosis has been reduced, along with options for support after the condition has been confirmed.

But the Scottish Government has now pledged that dementia sufferers and their carers will be able to benefit from increased access to respite and community services, and better post-diagnostic care.

The commitment was included in the new dementia and Covid-19 action plan.

There are some 90,000 people in Scotland living with dementia, with most of them living at home, while about a third stay in care homes.

The plan acknowledged that the “necessary restrictions on all our freedoms” had had a “disproportionate impact on people with dementia and on the stress, trauma and anxiety of those who care for them”.

It stated: “Many people living in the community with dementia have experienced that their condition and overall wellbeing has deteriorated more quickly than would normally be expected.”

It also accepted that “as a result of restrictions, the pandemic has reduced people’s likelihood of getting a timely diagnosis”, as well as opportunities for post-diagnostic support.

While support services went virtual, the report said some of these online tools had “worked well”.

But it also noted that “people with dementia living alone had often not been seen by friends or fellow group members simply because they could not work the technology, and broadband quality in some parts of Scotland remains a challenge, especially when using cameras to connect with and see friends”.

As the Government published the new action plan, mental health minister Clare Haughey said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on people with dementia and their carers, who have had to cope with the necessary suspension of many normal services – not to mention the emotional consequences caused by the necessary restrictions to visiting loved ones in care homes.”

She added: “During engagement on the development of this recovery plan, we have listened to individual experiences including those of declining physical and mental health, social isolation and the impact of delayed referrals into post-diagnostic services during the course of the pandemic.

“While we are hopeful that the direct impact of the pandemic will recede next year, individuals and families may continue to experience additional issues associated with its impact and legacy.

“This plan sets out our co-ordinated response to those issues and how we will work together to support people in the months and years ahead.”

Ministers have now pledged that unpaid carers looking after loved ones with dementia will have access to Scottish Government-funded NHS mental health services and counselling support available through Alzheimer Scotland.

Stuart Currie, the health and social care spokesman for the local authority organisation Cosla, said: “During the pandemic the way a number of local authority, independent and third sector services work has had to change, such as moving to telephone and digital provision.

“Some of these services may continue to provide support, but we also want to see the return of place-based and face-to-face support services and the opportunity for people to use their community facilities.

“We are committed to working in partnership to get things right for people with dementia, their families and carers.”

The plan pledges authorities will “continue to support and monitor the re-opening of adult day services for the benefit of people with dementia and their carers”.

It also promises work will be done to “enhance integrated and co-ordinated support for people with dementia to live well and safely in their own home, connected to their local community, for as long as possible”.