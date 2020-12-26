Worries over elderly ‘connectivity crisis’ as libraries set to close

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Labour has warned of an impending “connectivity crisis” for the elderly as libraries are set to close.

Under new coronavirus restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, libraries and other public buildings will close across mainland Scotland as Level 4 measures are put in place.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week announced the change, which was in response to a new, more transmissible strain of Covid-19 being discovered in the UK.

Older persons minister Christina McKelvie (Scottish Government/PA)

But Labour local government spokeswoman Sarah Boyack has raised concerns about how the new measures will hit elderly people, particularly around their ability to access computers and other digital services.

Older persons minister Christina McKelvie said social isolation and loneliness created by the pandemic is “a matter of serious concern” for the Scottish Government.

Before the imposition of Level 4 restrictions, a freedom of information request by the party found that only 40% of library services are available.

Ms Boyack said: “Libraries are at the heart of local communities and play a vital role in the lives of elderly people in particular.

“I have had elderly constituents contact me in distress over their inability to access library services, leading to worries over bill payments and social interaction.

“Regretfully public health measures have necessitated the closure of some libraries, but much more needs to be done to ensure elderly people are not isolated and unable to access the internet.”

She added: “It’s time for the SNP government to face up to this connectivity crisis and support local authorities to ensure that our elderly people are able to get by during this pandemic.”

Ms McKelvie said the imposition of Level 4 restrictions is “necessary” to ensure the new strain of the virus does not overrun the country.

“Social isolation and loneliness is a matter of serious concern to the Scottish Government,” she said.

“That’s why we have provided nearly £6 million from our Winter Plan for Social Protection to promote equality, tackle social isolation and loneliness and improve digital inclusion.

“Over £4 million will also be added to the Connecting Scotland programme to enable an additional 5,000 older and disabled people to get online with training and a device and £1.6 million has gone to organisations who are already fighting loneliness on the front line through their networks of services and phone lines.

“These include Age Scotland, Chest Heart Stroke Scotland and Befriending Networks.”