1,149 new Covid-19 cases as mainland Scotland goes into Level 4 restrictions

More than 1,100 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland as most of the country was again put under the toughest coronavirus restrictions.

The Scottish Government has placed all of mainland Scotland under Level 4 restrictions, to help combat the emergence of a new, faster-spreading variant of Covid-19.

The move to Level 4 means non-essential shops have had to shut, while bars, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaway services.

It comes as the latest daily figures showed that 1,149 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland – 8.2% of all new tests that were carried out.

Level 4 restrictions are now in place across mainland Scotland. Please stay home/local as much as possible, to help stop this new, faster spreading strain of the virus running out of control. https://t.co/XuXfTnqMHW — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 26, 2020

The Scottish Government is not releasing daily updated death and hospital figures over the holiday period.

Meanwhile First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to stay at home, or close to home, as much as possible.

She tweeted: “Level 4 restrictions are now in place across mainland Scotland. Please stay home/local as much as possible, to help stop this new, faster spreading strain of the virus running out of control.”

While mainland Scotland has been placed under the toughest level of the Scottish Government’s five-tier system of coronavirus restrictions, the islands have now gone into Level 3.

The First Minister announced the move after a more transmissible strain of the virus was discovered in the UK.

Closed shops and restaurants along Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, on Boxing Day (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said at the time that this “is preventative action because we know there is a more rapidly transmitting strain out there and so we’re acting preventatively”.

She added: “Everything we’ve learned about this virus says that you do that – you act quickly and don’t have regrets later, and that’s what we’re seeking to do.”

The First Minister said she intends the measures to be in place for three weeks from Boxing Day, but opposition politicians have questioned that timescale.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch also told a Holyrood committee this week that more may need to be done to suppress the new strain.

He said it would be “really, really difficult” to keep the reproductive number below 1, adding: “It would be back to March rather than November.”

The return of in-person schooling has been delayed – except for the children of key workers – with teaching starting online on January 11 and all schools expected to return to physical teaching on January 18.