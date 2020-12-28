Citizens Advice Scotland sees 16% rise in people seeking immigration help

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A growing number of people sought immigration advice towards the end of 2020, according to Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS).

In November, the network of advice centres provided 1,237 pieces of advice around settled status and those seeking it, an increase of 16% from the previous month.

CAS expects demand for immigration advice to rise further in 2021, as the deadline for EU, EEA and Swiss citizens to apply for settled status is June 30.

The organisation’s EU Citizens Support Service has helped 10,145 people since it launched in April 2019.

Those who have not yet applied for settled status are being urged to do so as soon as possible.

CAS spokeswoman Gillian Fyfe said: “The growing demand for immigration advice reflects the level of uncertainty around the process of the future relationship between the UK and the EU towards the end of the year.

“In some senses however, it’s a real positive that people are seeking advice. EU, EEA and Swiss citizens should understand that they have to apply for settled status, and regardless of the outcome of the EU/UK trade talks the deadline to apply is June 30, 2021.”

She continued: “With so much uncertainty around the issue of Brexit this year and how things may look once the transition period ends in January it’s understandable for people to feel unsure about their rights.

“We can give people that peace of mind.

“Our message to people who haven’t applied is clear – there is still time and the Citizens Advice network is here to help.

“Don’t leave it to the last minute and try and get your application in as soon as possible in the New Year.”