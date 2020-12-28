Number of coronavirus cases in Scotland passes 120,000 mark

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded more than 120,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Figures from the Scottish Government show there were 967 positive results for Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 120,891.

There were 8,819 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results with, 12.2% of these positive.

Other statistics are not being released daily by the Scottish Government during the festive period.

These will be updated on Tuesday December 29 and Tuesday January 5.

Meanwhile, national clinical director Jason Leitch has been urging the public not to delay getting tested for the virus if they are symptomatic.

The Scottish Government warned delaying testing will hamper efforts to tackle the new variant of the virus which can spread far more quickly and easily.

Prof Leitch added: “Given the severity of the situation we face, it is of paramount importance that anyone with Covid symptoms does not delay getting a test.

“Testing is carrying on as normal at weekends and on public holidays, and it’s that testing that protects others, by enabling contact tracing to take place and ensuring people know they should isolate to avoid spreading the virus.

“Getting tested also helps to give us the up-to-date data on how Covid-19 is spreading, which we need to tackle the virus.

“If people delay that testing, then they are potentially putting other people at risk.

“If you have a high temperature or fever, new continuous cough or a change in sense of smell or taste, you should self-isolate and please book a test immediately.”