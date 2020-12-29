STUC concerned about workers’ trust in employers over mental heath

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Employers should do more to build trust with workers over their mental health, according to the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC).

The STUC has warned the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated low levels of trust when it comes to disclosing mental health conditions.

A poll of more than 1,000 workers by the unions’ representative body found 47% do not feel comfortable disclosing struggles with their mental health to their employer.

More than two-thirds (67%) of those who did confide in their employer about a mental health illness or issue said they have not been offered a reasonable adjustment for their mental health, according to the poll.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “Our survey results should be a stark wake up call to employers.

“As we continue through a difficult winter, many workers will be feeling isolated, stressed and anxious.

“Many people’s usual coping mechanisms are not available to them, and for many the heightened pressure will spill over into their work lives.

“Employers must work to build up trust with staff.

“This should include transparent workplace policies regarding mental health, decent sick pay and leave for those who are unable to work and a workplace culture free from bullying.

“Let 2021 be the year that employers start to take mental health seriously and support their workers.”