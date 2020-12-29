More than 40,000 baby boxes delivered in 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 40,000 Baby Boxes have been delivered to expectant parents this year.

Latest figures indicate that around 93% of those eligible are taking up the opportunity to receive a Baby Box, which contains essential items including clothes, a digital thermometer and a bath towel.

The Scottish Government said that 163,397 boxes have been delivered since the scheme started in August 2017.

The baby box contains useful items for expectant parents (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis has been challenging for all of us, and particularly so for expectant parents and new mums and dads.

“Face-to-face support from family and friends has had to be restricted for safety reasons and the pandemic has added to financial worries for many families.

“Supporting new parents this year especially has been vital. The Baby Box, which ensures that every family with a newborn has access to essential items, is part of our commitment to giving every child the best start in life.”

By December 28, a total of 42,632 baby boxes had been delivered in 2020.

The box itself comes with a mattress and can be used as a place for the baby to sleep.

Jackie Tolland, chief executive of Parent Network Scotland, said: “Having been involved in the Baby Box since its inception, I am really pleased that the feedback has been positive.

“We need to do everything we can as a country to ensure that all children receive the opportunity to have the best start in life.”