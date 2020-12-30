More than 2,000 new coronavirus cases recorded in Scotland in single day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 2,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Scotland in a single day, the second day in a row of the highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began.

The latest Scottish Government figures indicate 2,045 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, after a previous high of 1,895 cases on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s figures also reported 43 deaths, bringing the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 4,510.

1,364,675 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,045 to 124,831 Sadly 43 more patients who tested positive have died (4,510 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/3Qyz9KsTsw — Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 30, 2020

Seven Covid-19 deaths had been recorded between Friday December 25 and Tuesday December 29, though the Scottish Government noted that register offices have been closed over the public holidays.

The latest statistics also show 124,831 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 122,786 the previous day, with the daily test positivity rate at 11.3% having been 14.4% on Tuesday.

There are 1,133 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, with 69 of them in intensive care.

All of mainland Scotland and Skye remains under Level 4 restrictions, while the other islands are in Level 3.