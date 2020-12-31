Nicola Sturgeon thanks Scots for sacrifices and patience during 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has thanked Scots for their sacrifices during an “unimaginably difficult” 2020.

In her new year message, she praised the “most extraordinary dedication” of health and care workers and volunteers who helped others during the coronavirus pandemic, and urged people to “show each other kindness, compassion, and love”.

In her address to the nation on New Year’s Eve, Ms Sturgeon said 2021 can be Scotland’s “year of recovery” as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out.

Speaking about the relief many will feel at the year coming to an end, she said: “2020 has been unimaginably difficult; thousands have lost loved ones, our society has been upended, our economy has taken a severe hit, many have lost jobs, families have had to cancel holidays, and of course Christmas plans had to be cancelled too.

“We have had to deny ourselves so many of the things that we most value in life, human companionship, hugs from loved ones, the comfort and the pleasure we get from meeting and spending time with each other.

“I can simply never thank all of you enough for the sacrifices you have made, and the patience you have shown, during these last difficult months.”

Praising those who volunteered for vaccine trials and Scots who helped charities, businesses and people in their community during the pandemic, Ms Sturgeon added: “These have all been points of brightness in dark times. They have reminded us again of what truly matters in life – kindness, compassion, solidarity and love.”

Calling for people to “stick with it and stick together”, she continued: “As we look forward to 2021, for all the difficulties that still lie ahead, there is a lot we can now look forward to.

Nicola Sturgeon delivering her new year address (Scottish Government/PA)

“Tens of thousands of people in Scotland have now received their first vaccination against Covid.

“And that number will grow in the weeks and months ahead.

“2021 will also see the expansion of free nursery care, the introduction of the Scottish Child Payment to tackle child poverty, and the first full year of Scotland’s new investment bank.

“As we rebuild after this pandemic, we can, we must, focus on making Scotland a fairer country and a greener country.

“And of course, towards the end of the year, the eyes of the world will be on Glasgow, and the COP 26 climate change summit – a gathering that has the potential to set the whole world on a path to a more sustainable future.

“So even as we reflect on this darkest of years, we can see light ahead.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also thanked frontline workers who responded to the pandemic with “collective resilience, compassion, and generosity”.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack thanked frontline workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)

In his new year message, Mr Jack said: “I want to send my deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones to this cruel virus.

“We must not lose sight of the individual lives behind the statistics and we must keep working together to ensure that we defeat this virus for good.”

In a more political message, he argued the “great deal” negotiated with the EU will open up new global opportunities for Scottish businesses, and he cautioned against another independence referendum.

He added: “With the UK pulling together, 2021 will put us firmly on the road to recovery.

“The last thing we need in a year of opportunity is for Scotland to be mired in calls for another unwanted, divisive independence referendum. Now is not the time.

“Scottish people want instead to see the UK Government and the devolved administrations working together, in everyone’s best interest. We urge the Scottish Government to work with us to focus on supporting jobs and driving Scotland’s economic recovery.

“As we begin this new chapter, my firm hope is that, UK-wide, we embrace the many opportunities ahead of us. I believe that our future is bright.”