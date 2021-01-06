Dentists’ patients exempt from travel restrictions, chief dental officer says

Dentistry can continue during the latest lockdown but the number of appointments will be limited, Scotland’s chief dental officer (CDO) has said.
In a letter to Scottish dentists, CDO Tom Ferris said patients were exempt from the stay-at-home restrictions if travelling for healthcare.
All dental procedures continue to be allowed on the NHS, although dentists are urged to postpone any “purely cosmetic dental treatment” unless it would improve oral health.
Mr Ferris said: “Whilst the further restrictions announced by the First Minister will not impact the range of dental care available to patients at NHS practices in mainland Scotland, due to social distancing and infection control arrangements, dental practices still only have a limited number of appointments each day.
“Priority is being given to people with urgent problems and treatments.
“To make an appointment, call your dental practice or follow advice on their website. Please do not turn up without an appointment.”
NHS Scotland will continue to provide PPE to dentists in order to allow aerosol-generating procedures to take place, while government funding will remain at the existing levels, Mr Ferris confirmed.
Anyone with an urgent dental problem while their dental practice is closed, is being advised to contact NHS 24 on 111 or – if not registered with a dentist – phone a regional dental helpline which can be found online through the NHS inform website.
