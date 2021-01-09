Police urge public to stay away from anti-lockdown protest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland have urged members of the public not to attend an anti-lockdown march through Edinburgh.

The Scotland Against Lockdown group, which organises through social media, announced last week plans to “march for freedom” through the capital from Holyrood to the First Minister’s residence at Bute House.

The group held a similar demonstration last month.

We are urging members of the public to stay at home and not attend a planned demonstration at the Scottish… Posted by Edinburgh Police Division on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Under current Scottish Government regulations, marches and protests are not allowed.

Superintendent David Robertson said: “We understand people want to make their voices heard, but they must do so lawfully and safely.

“The Scottish Government regulations are clear that public processions and static protests are prohibited under the current Level 4 restrictions.

“Our approach throughout this pandemic has been to use the 4Es approach, which is to engage with the public, explain the restrictions in place, encourage compliance and, as a last resort we will use enforcement, where required.

“The Chief Constable has been clear, where officers encounter wilful breaches, we will act decisively to enforce the law.

“We are asking people to take personal responsibility and stay at home in order to protect our NHS and save lives.”

Scotland Against Lockdown has also said it plans to hold another demonstration in Glasgow’s George Square on Saturday.