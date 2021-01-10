Dubai added to Scotland’s travel quarantine list

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dubai has been added to Scotland’s travel quarantine list with travellers returning from the country told to self-isolate for 10 days.

The rule comes into effect at 4am on Monday.

The rule will also apply retrospectively for passengers who have travelled to Scotland from Dubai since January 3.

They will have to self-isolate for 10 days dating from when they arrived back to Scotland.

The Scottish Government said the change is due to a number of positive cases identified in passengers who have flown into Glasgow from Dubai since the new year.

It said the “preventative action” will help stem the rise in coronavirus cases.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said people should stay at home to help supress the virus (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “It is evident, both in Scotland and in countries across the world, that the virus continues to pose real risks to health and to life and we need to interrupt the rise in cases.

“Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK is our first defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risks of transmission. That is why we have made the decision to remove Dubai from the country exemptions list.

“Whether or not an overseas destination has been designated for quarantine restrictions, our message remains clear that people should not currently be undertaking non-essential foreign travel.

“People need to stay at home to help suppress the virus, protect our NHS and save lives.”