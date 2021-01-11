Officials in contact with Celtic over Dubai trip after travel rule change

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government is in contact with Celtic over its controversial recent trip to Dubai after the country was added to the travel quarantine list.

Celtic had confirmed one player tested positive but all others and staff members were negative after being checked following their return to Scotland on Friday.

The country has been added to Scotland’s travel quarantine list, with travellers returning from the country told to self-isolate for 10 days.

The rule, which came into effect at 4am on Monday, will also apply retrospectively for passengers who have travelled to Scotland from Dubai since January 3.

They will have to self-isolate for 10 days dating from when they arrived back to Scotland.

Elite sports teams who go to foreign training camps are exempt from quarantine rules but authorities said they are in contact with the club discussing the next steps.

The Scottish Government said: “We are aware there has been a positive case of coronavirus within Celtic FC.

“Scottish Government clinicians and the GGC (Greater Glasgow and Clyde) health protection team are in contact with Celtic providing advice on next steps.”

The team are due to play Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership match on Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week questioned the purpose of Celtic’s trip and whether they were following social-distancing rules after seeing photos from their Dubai base.

She subsequently warned that professional sport’s privileges could be lost if protocols were not followed by all participants.