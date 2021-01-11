Courts to focus on most serious trials amid new Covid variant concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Criminal courts will focus only on the most serious trials with most summary trials adjourned amid concerns over the new more infectious coronavirus variant, the court service has announced.

The Lord President Lord Carloway said that the majority of summary trials in Sheriff Courts and Justice of the Peace courts will be adjourned which will reduce the overall number of criminal trials taking place during lockdown by up to 75%.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said all its courts will remain open but it is taking immediate steps to reduce the number of people attending from Tuesday.

It said that all criminal jury trials in the High Court and Sheriff Court must continue, focusing on the most serious cases, where people are in custody and where the nature of the alleged offence, including sexual offences and offences involving domestic abuse and children, demands priority.

New arrangements will be introduced in Scotland’s courts from tomorrow. This will significantly reduce the number of people required to attend court in person and ensure essential business is maintained in the interests of justice. https://t.co/ocy6LBJ3w7 — Courtsandtribunals (@SCTScourtstribs) January 11, 2021

From January 12 all new custody cases and summary custody trials, which are conducted without a jury, in the Sheriff Courts and Justice of the Peace courts will proceed.

However, all trials where no-one is in custody will be adjourned, with the provision to accelerate priority or urgent trials, such as those involving allegations of domestic abuse or child witnesses.

People will also have to wear face coverings in court rooms, where previously they were just required to wear them while moving around the building.

An SCTS statement said: “The position across the country as a whole has changed over the last week, requiring us to review our position.

“On Friday we discussed the rapid spread of the new Covid-19 variant with senior public health officials in the Scottish Government.

“With their advice and the recognition that we have taken all the right steps in making our buildings safe, we have determined that we should focus on the most essential business to reduce travel, overall footfall and physical interaction in our courts and therefore support the public health response at this critical time.”

Social distancing measures have been put in place in courtrooms (Andrew Milligan/PA)

All criminal appeals, the Bail Appeal Court, Office of the Public Guardian and Tribunals will continue to operate virtually and remotely, as they have been doing throughout the pandemic.

The vast majority of all civil business in the Court of Session and Sheriff Court will also continue to be conducted remotely, including the All Scotland Personal Injury Court (ASSPIC) and the Sheriff Appeal Court (SAC).

Lawyers are asked to hold consultations with clients away from the court estate where possible, and can ask for an adjournment if they need to speak to a client during a court hearing.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I welcome the Lord President’s decisive action, which balances the interests of justice with the very serious public health challenges presented by the new variant of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“I am acutely aware of the impact that trial delays have upon victims, witnesses and the accused, as well as on professionals working in the justice system.

“Nonetheless, it is clear that all parts of society must step up our efforts to help safeguard health, protect the NHS and save lives.

“While the very concerning rates of infection, hospitalisation and deaths present us with arguably at least as challenging a position as we faced last March, today the justice system and in particular Scotland’s courts are logistically and operationally in a much better position than in the spring when a full shutdown of criminal trials was needed.”