Fund worth £1m for new solutions to public transport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Scottish Government is offering a £1 million fund to organisations which can develop an innovative new way of integrating public transport into one application.

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) fund aims to make public transport easier and encourage people away from car trips.

A second round of funding has opened for bids, with groups urged to come up with a solution that allows users to create their own journey from A to B and pay for it with a single tap.

It follows an earlier round worth £2 million in July 2019.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “As we think about the urgent need for a green recovery while we build back from the Covid-19 pandemic, the potential of MaaS solutions in Scottish transport is perhaps more important than ever before.

“MaaS applications can directly support our vision for a more sustainable transport system as outlined in our national transport strategy, in addition to supporting the bold commitments we’ve made through our updated climate change plan.

“By creating new partnerships between the public and private sectors to focus on collaborative solutions to complex transport problems, I’m excited to see continued ambition through this final round of funding.”

Dr Alastair McInroy, CEO of Technology Scotland said: “While the ongoing pandemic has inevitably had a profound impact on the way we engage with transport, it has also highlighted the increasing need for Mobility as a Service solutions.

“These solutions will play a crucial role in rebuilding passenger confidence in our shared transport assets, something that is absolutely essential if we are to meet our aims of a more sustainable transport network over the coming years.”