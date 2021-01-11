Quarantine exemption rules for elite sport under review after Celtic Dubai trip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Quarantine exemption rules for elite sportsmen and women will be reviewed after a Celtic player tested positive for coronavirus following the squad’s controversial recent trip to Dubai, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Celtic confirmed on Monday that defender Christopher Jullien has tested positive and is self-isolating at home after the staff and players were checked following their return to Scotland on Friday.

All of the other members of the squad and backroom team have tested negative. However, manager Neil Lennon, assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players are also self-isolating on a precautionary basis after being deemed close contacts, the club said.

Celtic’s home Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian on Monday evening will still go ahead.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is vital that privileges are not abused (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dubai has been added to Scotland’s travel quarantine list, with travellers returning from the country told to self-isolate for 10 days.

The rule, which came into effect at 4am on Monday, also applies retrospectively for passengers who have travelled to Scotland from Dubai since January 3, who have to self-isolate for 10 days dating from when they arrived back to Scotland.

Elite sports teams who go to foreign training camps are exempt from quarantine rules but the First Minister said that this will be reviewed.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, she said: “One of the things we will be looking at is tightening up travel restrictions and one of the things out of this whole episode we will be looking at, in fact I know we will be looking at, is whether the exemptions from the quarantine arrangements for elite sport and perhaps some other sectors have to be tightened up as well.

“So I’m not saying that’s happening only because of the Celtic situation but certainly that situation underlines the importance of us doing that.”

She said it is for the football authorities to decide whether further action should be taken but that she hopes Celtic will reflect seriously on the situation.

The First Minister said she has doubts over whether Celtic’s trip to Dubai was really essential and questioned whether adherence to bubble rules was strict enough after seeing photos from the trip.

Celtic Football Club Statement. https://t.co/mvvGWaGObh — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 11, 2021

Ms Sturgeon warned people not to abuse privileges.

She said: “Football and elite sport more generally enjoys a number of privileges right now that the rest of us don’t have. These privileges include the right to go to overseas training camps and be exempt from quarantine on return.

“It is really vital, obviously for public health reasons but I think also out of respect for the rest of the population living under really heavy restrictions, that these privileges are not abused.”

She said that it is not the Scottish Government’s role to give approval or not give approval to what a football team is doing but that it gave the footballing authority “clarity on what the rules were and are”.

Celtic said they are “hugely disappointed” about the situation and wished Jullien a speedy recovery.

The club said: “The contacts were identified during the period from Wednesday last week, primarily around flight and team coach travel, during which time Celtic applied the same rigorous protocols used for pre-season training camps, Uefa match travel and for all domestic match arrangements in Scotland.

“These protocols have served us well in the past, as the Club has not had one positive case in our own ‘bubble’ until now. As we have already stated, Celtic’s decision to travel to Dubai for a training camp was for performance reasons. Whilst we were in Dubai, the announcements made on January 4 significantly changed the Covid landscape.

“The reality is that a case could well have occurred had the team remained in Scotland, as other cases have done in Scottish football and across UK sport in the past week.

“Celtic has done everything it can to ensure we have in place the very best procedures and protocols.

“From the outset of the pandemic, Celtic has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football and we will continue to do so.”