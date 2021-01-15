ScotRail to reduce carriage numbers on some services amid latest restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

ScotRail is to reduce the number of carriages on some of its services due to the latest lockdown restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Travel limits have been put into law as part of the new measures introduced by the Scottish Government in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

As a result, the rail firm suggests customer numbers are down by almost 90% compared to the same time last year, just before the pandemic hit.

ScotRail says the changes – which will be constantly reviewed, especially if passenger numbers change again – will “ensure trains run when they are needed most” and deliver “better value for the taxpayer”.

Public transport is legally restricted to essential travel only under the Scottish Government’s restrictions. Don’t travel unless you really need to. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 14, 2021

Routes impacted from Monday include between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High; Airdrie and Balloch; Milngavie and Springburn; and East Kilbride services.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “Throughout the pandemic we have made multiple changes to services, ensuring that customers can travel safely and rely on ScotRail to get them to where they need to be.

“Following the enhanced restrictions, we are again making these alterations based on the current demand from customers and it will allow us to keep on providing a critical service for those travelling.

“Like any business during the pandemic, we need to continue to make sensible financial decisions and reducing the number of carriages means a reduction in costs for the taxpayer while continuing to deliver a safe and reliable rail service.”