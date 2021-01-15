Coronavirus outbreak at Police Scotland office in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An outbreak of coronavirus has been identified at a Police Scotland office in Glasgow.

The force said it has been following health guidance since it learned of the reported cases at its premises in Helen Street, Govan.

Contact tracing is now being carried out to reach people who may have been infected in the outbreak.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is following Scottish Government and health guidance and where cases of coronavirus are identified, we work with the local health board and adhere to Test and Protect procedures.

“We have sufficient capacity and, as a national service, Police Scotland can flex resources should there be a requirement to do so.”

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) spokesman said: “Test and Protect is carrying out contact tracing of Covid-19 cases linked to a Police Scotland building at Helen Street, Glasgow.

“To respect and maintain patient confidentiality, no further details will be released, however we can confirm that those identified so far as cases or contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to adhere rigorously to the general advice and requirements that are set out on NHS Inform and Scottish Government websites, including immediately self-isolating and seeking a test upon developing any symptoms.”