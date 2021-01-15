Businesses received £55m in support in final months of 2020, figures show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than £55 million in coronavirus support was paid out to businesses between October and December, the Scottish Government has said.

Figures relating to a number of support funds were published on Friday.

Some 13,462 grants totalling £31.4 million were made through the Strategic Framework Business Fund, which pays out up to £3,000 every four weeks.

At the end of December, 23,254 applications for business support had been made to the fund over two payment periods.

A report released on Friday said: “At the national level, about 58% of applications were accepted.

“About 21% of applications were rejected, and 1% was either referred or deferred.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the Scottish Government will do its best to protect businesses (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The remaining 20% was still awaiting processing.”

A further £16.7 million was paid via the Covid-19 Restrictions Fund, while £2.7 million was paid through furlough top-up payments.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “We have allocated over £3 billion to help businesses since the start of this pandemic.

“These latest figures show the true scale of that support – with our funds paying out 383,000 awards for businesses between March and October and a further £55 million between October and December.

“We also have significant top-up payments that will be made this month.

“The recent tightening of restrictions means that more businesses will be eligible for the Strategic Framework Business Fund from January onwards, and many will also benefit from top-up payments or sectoral grants.

“We are acutely aware that this support can never compensate for the full impact on business, but we will continue to work within the resources that are available to us to protect businesses and build a stronger recovery for Scotland.”