Very few vaccine sceptics so far during rollout – Jason Leitch

Very few over-80s have been reluctant to receive the coronavirus vaccine due to conspiracy theories, Jason Leitch has said.

Scotland’s national clinical director said there are very low levels of scepticism among the elderly and NHS staff who have been offered a jab.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman also stressed that the Scottish Government is putting out as much information as possible about the vaccine to allay potential fears and concerns that could prevent people from taking up the offer to have it.

Speaking at the Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, Professor Leitch said: “The true anti-vaccine community is very, very small and I’ll tell you that we don’t find it within NHS workers, because NHS workers see the direct result of the millions of lives that have been saved by vaccines across the world and have eradicated some diseases.

“So you don’t need to in that group and you don’t meet it in the 80s either – there are very few conspiracy theorists in the over-80s group that we’re calling for vaccination.

“You do, however, meet some vaccine hesitancy and that’s completely legitimate – questions about ‘How have you done this so quickly?’, ‘Is it safe for me to get this one or this one?’, ‘What about the gap between the doses?’

“All of that is absolutely legitimate and the vaccinators will go through that step by step with everybody who comes.”

Ms Freeman insisted “absolutely no corners have been cut” when developing, approving and producing the coronavirus vaccines.

“We try – and have tried, and we’ll keep on doing it – to put out as much information about the vaccines as we possibly can,” she added.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the Government is trying to give people as much information as possible about the vaccine (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“Some people are not able to take the vaccine; some people have some concerns about it.

“This is not something we’re seeing significantly at all in numbers in any of the programmes that we’re running out so far, and I don’t expect it to be the case as we move into other groups.

“There is a patient leaflet that people get when they’re called for vaccination and I know that the vaccinating teams take time to make sure that, for anyone who’s being vaccinated, that the consent they give is truly informed consent, and that they understand what the vaccine is, what they should expect it to do, and how they should maybe expect a slight headache once you’ve had it.”

Asked about specific concerns among women that the vaccine could have an impact on fertility, Prof Leitch added: “It is factually wrong.

“It’s biologically implausible that vaccinations could cause any effect on infertility whatsoever – so it is not true.

“I don’t want to give this kind of conspiracy theory any more credence than it frankly deserves, but I do want to tackle that misinformation in a really intelligent and deep way because those who are young still need the vaccine.

“They need it for themselves, but they also need it to protect their elderly relatives.”