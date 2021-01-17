Number of coronavirus patients in hospital continues to rise

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More people are now in hospital with coronavirus than at any time during the pandemic despite new infections falling to the lowest level in almost three weeks.

Scotland has recorded 1,341 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and no new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

The number of new infections is 412 below the 1,753 announced on Saturday and is the lowest since December 28 – although there tend to be fewer cases recorded at the weekend.

But the number of patients with recently confirmed coronavirus continues to reach record levels – increasing daily since Christmas Day, when there were 973 people in hospital.

As of Saturday evening, Scotland’s hospitals were treating 1,918 infected patients, 147 of whom were in an intensive care unit (ICU).

An additional 25 coronavirus patients have been admitted since the previous day, with two more in ICU wards.

New cases fell in every mainland health board region, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

Of the 1,341 new cases, 412 were discovered in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 226 in Lanarkshire, 131 in Grampian and 125 in Ayrshire and Arran.

NHS Lothian recorded 123 new cases, 75 were in Fife, 74 in the Forth Valley, 71 on Tayside, 48 in Dumfries and Galloway, 43 in Highland and 10 in the Borders.

Orkney was the only Scottish island to record new cases, with three positive test results reported in the past 24 hours.