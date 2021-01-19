More than 70 deaths from Covid-19 recorded in last 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has had 71 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, new figures have shown.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 5,376.

New cases of Covid-19 were recorded at 1,165, down from 1,429 on Monday.

About 20,000 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 284,582, up from 264,991 on Monday.

Figures showed that 3,886 people have also been given the second dose of a vaccination.

The First Minister is to give a briefing on Tuesday afternoon to review the duration of the current lockdown restrictions, which are in place until the end of January.

On Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said: “We will look at the latest data and come to a view on where we are and whether we need to extend the lockdown restrictions to further suppress the virus.”

She added the Scottish Government was also considering whether hotels could be used for people coming to the country from outside the UK who are required to self-isolate on arrival.