Almost half of business owners struggling mentally, survey suggests

Almost half of all business owners are struggling with their mental health because of Covid-19, a new survey suggests.

A study of 1,200 companies done by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), found that 40% of respondents are worried about their mental health.

In the same survey, 55% of respondents said they worried about the survival of their business.

The FSB has urged business owners to take care of their own mental health, as well as calling on the Scottish Government to put in place a support service for business owners and the self-employed.

Andrew McRae, the FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “Speak to any group of people in business in Scotland and you’ll find that the last 12 months has taken a toll on their collective mental health. It is little wonder.

“They have faced the same life challenges as the rest of the population, with the added pressure of taking endless high-stakes decisions about the future of their business.

“While we want to see governments in Edinburgh and London take better care of the small business community, we have to take care of each other. That means more people in business seeking out help for themselves or their staff.”

The survey found that 30% said repaying debt was weighing on their mind, while 44% were worried about the financial sustainability of their family.

In a letter to Finance Secretary Kate Forbes ahead of next week’s draft Scottish budget announcement, the FSB has asked for the recovery from Covid-19 to be prioritised, including the continuation of rates relief already in place.