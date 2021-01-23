Scotland records 76 more Covid deaths in daily figures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 76 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland, while 1,307 more positive cases have been confirmed.

The figures come exactly a year since the first people in Scotland were tested for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,704 people have died under the daily measurement – which counts people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

On Saturday, the Scottish Government said 380,667 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, up by 22,213 from the previous day.

More than 22,000 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours (Jane Barlow/PA)

A total of 5,188 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

There were 2,085 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 159 in intensive care.

Testing for coronavirus began in Scotland in January last year, but the first positive case was not confirmed until later.

The Scottish Government confirmed on January 23 2020 that five people were being examined after presenting with symptoms of the illness.

Two of them had been diagnosed with influenza after travelling to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

The first confirmed coronavirus patient in Scotland came on March 1, and was from Tayside.

On March 13, the first death related to the virus was recorded.

The UK entered full lockdown for the first time on March 23, but less than a month later Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood resigned after making two trips to her second home.

A route-map out of the coronavirus restrictions was first published by the Scottish Government on May 21.

This has been updated throughout the pandemic and includes rules on school closures, business operations and personal freedoms.