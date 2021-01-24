Another 1,195 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A total of 1,195 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland, according to latest figures.

One further death of a person who had tested positive was reported on Sunday, though low numbers are expected at weekends due to register offices being closed.

The total number of deaths under the daily measurement stands at 5,705.

Of the cases reported on Sunday the test positivity rate stood at 7.4%.

1,532,278 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,195 to 172,201 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (5,705 in total) Latest update➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux Health advice➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/mTuk6mpRWb — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 24, 2021

The Scottish Government said 404,038 people have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, up by 23,371 from the previous day.

A total of 5,383 people have had their second dose.

There were 2,011 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on January 24, with 157 in intensive care.

Asked about the coronavirus vaccine rollout on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We took a deliberate decision in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice to focus initially on vaccinating older residents of care homes.”

She said that around 95% of care home residents in Scotland have been vaccinated.

The First Minister said this approach was more “resource intensive” and Scotland was now “rapidly catching up” on vaccinating over-80s in the community.

She added: “We’re all working to the same targets, overall I think we will see that we all are making good progress through this vaccination programme.”