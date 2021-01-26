A-listed theatre and steam railway among groups to share nearly £2m funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An A-listed theatre and a steam railway are among more than 40 groups who will share nearly £2 million in funding from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh is one of the many projects benefiting from the Historic Environment Recovery Fund, which was launched in October and totalled £1,916,238.

A grant of £240,000 will help adapt the A-listed capital venue to allow social distancing, making the theatre safer for visitors when it is able to re-open.

The Scottish Railway Preservation Society also receives £158,654, while The Strathspey Railway Company has been awarded £57,700.

The Strathspey railway’s oldest Locomotive No 828 built by the Caledonian Railway in Glasgow in 1898 (Historic Environment Scotland/PA)

It runs a working steam railway museum which also takes passengers on a 20-mile journey through Spey Valley in traditional rail carriages pulled by locomotives.

Alex Paterson, HES chief executive, said: “From museums in the Highlands to historic venues and buildings in central Scotland and the Borders, we are pleased to support a diverse range of projects the length and breadth of Scotland as part of the Historic Environment Recovery Fund.

“By helping to protect jobs, reopen historic sites and maintaining investment in traditional skills training and apprenticeships, we hope to support the wider recovery of the sector and Scotland’s economy.

“While historic sites and visitor attractions have been impacted by the closure of sites throughout the 2020 visitor season and the loss of revenue, other organisations in the sector have also had to adapt the way in which they carry out their work, put crucial traditional skills training and educational activities on hold and look at new ways to generate income.

“We hope that this funding will allow the recipients to prepare for the future.

“The historic environment sector provides countless benefits to local communities – including providing jobs and generating tourism spend – and it is vital that we support these organisations and ensure their important work can continue as we face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and seek to harness opportunities ahead.”

The 13th century Duart Castle on the Isle of Mull (Historic Environment Scotland/PA)

Several groups involved in the running and operation of castles have also received grants as part of the funding including Cawdor Castle (£100,528), Friends of Dundonald Castle (£39,575), the Duart Castle Partnership (£17,625) and the Castle Roy Trust (£11,248).

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Scotland is internationally renowned for the quality and diversity of its historic environment.

“Our historic environment plays a crucial role in defining who we are as a nation, supporting wellbeing and sustainability within communities and promoting a positive image of Scotland across the world.

“I am pleased that a wide range of projects will benefit from Scottish Government funding as part of the Historic Environment Recovery Fund.

“The support delivered through this fund will safeguard our shared heritage for future generations, protect jobs and help to strengthen Scotland’s wider economic recovery.”

A full list of the groups who received grants can be found here: https://www.historicenvironment.scot/grants-and-funding/our-grants/historic-environment-recovery-fund-grants-awarded/.