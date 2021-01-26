Mental health impact on shielding group revealed by survey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

People who are shielding during the pandemic are more likely to have reported mental distress of loneliness, according to an annual survey of Scotland’s health.

Around a third (32%) of those in the shielding group reported high levels of mental distress, compared to around a fifth (21%) of the population as a whole, the Scottish Health Survey found.

Those in the shielding group more than twice as likely as others to report being lonely “often” or “all of the time” in the past two weeks before being interviewed (11% compared with 4%).

The Scottish Centre for Social Research (ScotCen) surveyed 1,920 adults between August and September, with the study conducted entirely by telephone due to the pandemic.

Authors said the figures would not be directly comparable to previous years.

Around 180,000 people in Scotland were considered at the highest risk and received a letter advising them to shield at the start of the pandemic – avoiding all face-to-face contact outside of their household.

The survey also found men were less likely than women to contact friends, neighbours or relatives “most days” (71% and 85% respectively).

Some 9% of men said they had no-one or only one person to turn to in a crisis, compared with 5% of women.

Meanwhile, just over two-fifths of adults (43%) reported that their weight had stayed the same between the start of lockdown and the date of interview.

Just under two-fifths (39%) reported an increase in weight and just under a fifth (18%) said their weight had decreased over this period.

Most people reported that their drinking habits had remained the same since lockdown, while 12% said they were consuming more alcohol.

Joanne McLean, research director at ScotCen, said: “This research shows how important contact with loved ones and neighbours – by phone, online, or in-person – can be for our wellbeing at this time.

“This survey also provides new evidence on the health and wellbeing of people asked to shield during the pandemic.

“The vast majority of respondents advised to shield were living with long-term limiting conditions, linked to lower wellbeing, and most were in older age groups.”

She continued: “We know from existing Public Health Scotland data that people on the shielding list are also more likely to live in more deprived areas, linked to poorer quality housing and less access to green spaces for exercise.

“These factors may all have exacerbated the challenges of shielding during the pandemic.”