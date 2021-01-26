Tuesday, January 26th 2021 Show Links
Scotland records 87 more coronavirus deaths

by Press Association
January 26 2021, 2.28pm
Test positivity was slightly up on the previous day (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A total of 87 further coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Scotland, according to latest figures.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 5,796.

There were also 1,049 new cases of people who had tested positive reported on Tuesday.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, the test positivity rate stood at 9% – up slightly from 8.6% on the previous day when 752 new cases were recorded.

There were 2,010 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on January 26 – down six in 24 hours – with 149 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government said 437,900 people have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, up from 404,038 from the previous day.

A total of 6,060 people have had their second dose.

