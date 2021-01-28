Scotland bans passenger flights from UAE

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been banned from entering Scotland under updated coronavirus measures.

The Scottish Government has introduced additional restrictions on travellers arriving in from the country, as well as Rwanda and Burundi.

Exemptions to isolation will not apply for these nations and everyone else in the household of arriving passengers must also isolate.

Travellers who are not British, Irish or have a right to reside in the UK will be turned away by Border Force.

From 1 pm on Friday 29 January, all flights carrying passengers from the United Arab Emirates to Scotland will be banned. These measures are being introduced to reduce the risk of importing new strains of coronavirus. — Michael Matheson MSP (@MathesonMichael) January 28, 2021

Aircraft coming from UAE to Scotland carrying passengers will be banned from 1pm on Friday.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “In Scotland and in countries across the world, the virus continues to pose real risks to health and to life and we need to interrupt the rise in cases.

“These measures are essential to reduce risk of importation of new cases and strains, particularly associated with the variant identified in South Africa.

“These changes are essential preventative action and address the risk of new variants entering Scotland with the potential to increase the numbers of cases testing positive or reduce the effectiveness of vaccine.

“Whether or not an overseas destination has been designated for these additional quarantine restrictions, our message remains clear that people should not currently be undertaking non-essential foreign travel.

“People need to stay at home to help suppress the virus, protect our NHS and save lives.”