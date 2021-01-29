Publishing vaccine supply figures is right thing to do, says Scottish minister

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Publishing details about Scotland’s vaccine supply is the right thing to do, the country’s Health Secretary has said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday plans to release the “actual supply figures” from next week, despite a previous warning from the UK Government that publishing such data could be commercially sensitive.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus update on Friday, Jeane Freeman said UK Government briefings about the number of vaccine doses available are being used to claim the vaccine rollout in Scotland is going at a slower pace when compared to elsewhere in the UK.

She said the Scottish Government will publish the number of doses it had expected to receive and the numbers it actually did receive rather than anticipated future deliveries, although she was unable to say how often details would be released.

She insisted publishing the figures would not jeopardise the UK’s supply of coronavirus vaccines, despite the escalation of a row over delays to AstraZeneca’s supply for the EU.

Ms Freeman said: “The bottom line here is that the UK Government has repeatedly briefed the statistics on how much vaccine has been allocated and delivered to Scotland, so it’s not credible for them one day to tell journalists what these figures are, and another day tell us that putting out those figures is a matter of national security.

“That circle really doesn’t square.

“We’ve held off publication in the past at their request but that’s no longer tenable.

“The public has a right to clarity and we will give them that.

“We’re not talking about future supplies, we’re talking about known supplies, and I think that is exactly the right thing for us to do.”

The Scottish Government was previously forced to take down vaccination documents it had published online after the UK Government said setting out how many doses are expected and when could breach commercial confidentiality – a claim Ms Freeman denied.

She said: “I attempted to be as clear as possible in the national deployment plan with people about the supply chain and the supply numbers, and I was clear in that initial publication about what was confirmed and what was expected.

“The UK Government believed that that information should not be made public.

“I am interested in co-operation across the four nations, so I withdrew that information.”

The decision to publish the supply data from next week was raised in a four-nations call with the UK’s health ministers on Thursday evening, she said.

Welsh Health Secretary Vaughan Gething was “sympathetic” to the idea, Ms Freeman suggested, while UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock “understood what I was saying”.

She added: “I’ve not had any panicked calls from either the manufacturer or from any of my colleagues across the UK.”