Scottish Government accused of £440m ‘under-the-radar’ cuts in Budget

The Scottish Government has been accused of making more than £400 million in “under the radar” cuts in its draft Budget.

Announced on Thursday by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, the proposed Budget included record spending on the NHS and funding to support a freeze in council tax.

But the almost 189-page document also included cuts to spending on train lines, justice and affordable housing.

The More Homes initiative, designed to increase affordable housing stock in Scotland, dropped by £268 million.

The allocation for rail infrastructure also dropped by £68 million from last year, including £1 million less for development and £33 million less for “major” projects.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Despite this being the biggest ever Scottish Budget, the SNP still threw in more than £400 million of sleekit, under-the-radar cuts that Kate Forbes obviously didn’t get around to mentioning yesterday.

“This Budget failed to put Scotland’s recovery first by abandoning preparations for indyref2.

“This new analysis shows it’s even more of a letdown than first realised.

“The SNP hit affordable housing the hardest with a £268 million blow that (housing charity) Shelter have described as ‘a huge step backwards’.

“They’re also planning deep, severe cuts to our justice system, business funding, innovation, and local rail lines.”

The budget for victims’ services dropped by £500,000, while those for offenders received a £2.3 million boost to £43.1 million.

However, the Scottish Police Authority was given an extra £60 million in its revenue budget, effectively wiping out its deficit.

Mr Ross said the cuts would result in the “softest-touch justice system this country has ever seen”.

He added: “In one fell swoop, they cut the budget for victims of crime, increased funding for offender services, and gave criminals an easier ride by sneaking out details of plans to slash 250,000 hours’ worth of community payback orders.”

The Scottish Government said on Thursday that as a result of the pandemic, there would be a 35% cut in the number of community payback orders (CPOs) issued due to a backlog.

The response was backed by local authority body Cosla and Social Work Scotland, with CPOs still being made against those who have been convicted of stalking, domestic abuse or sexual offences.

A spokesman for Ms Forbes said: “Douglas Ross should be embarrassed by the fact that he doesn’t know his own Government has cut Scotland’s capital budget by more than 5% this year.

“We’ve called on the UK Government to reinstate this money to ensure that Scotland’s economic recover doesn’t suffer at the hands of yet more Tory cuts.”