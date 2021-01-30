60 coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland in 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 60 more deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, official statistics have shown.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,100.

A total of 178,682 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 177,688 the previous day.

1,579,860 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus Total confirmed as positive has risen by 994 to 178,682 Sadly 60 more patients who tested positive have died (6,100 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/NaHUiph6a0 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 30, 2021

The daily test positivity rate is 5.8%, the same figure as the previous 24 hours and continuing a trend of hovering close to the 5% mark, where the World Health Organisation considers a pandemic to be “under control”.

Of the new cases, 331 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 174 in Lanarkshire, and 119 in Lothian.

There are 1,952 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down by six in 24 hours, and 142 patients are in intensive care, down by two.

The first dose of a coronavirus vaccine has also been given to 543,370 people.