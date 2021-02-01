Care-experienced young people to help decide awards from £4m fund

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Young Scots who have experienced being in care are to have a say in how a new £4 million cash pot will be spent.

The Scottish Government announced the money was going into a new fund aimed at improving the lives of those in care.

The Promise Partnership Fund is being set up to help organisations so they can better support children, young people and families who need it.

The £4m Promise Partnership Fund launches today to help organisations deliver changes to better support children, young people & families in or on the edges of care. @JohnSwinney said keeping The Promise will change lives. #KeepThePromise➡️https://t.co/Ov6zj7Jr8l pic.twitter.com/2p3lnIlGd8 — ScotGov Education (@ScotGovEdu) February 1, 2021

It comes in the wake of the The Promise report, which was produced following an independent review of the care system.

Organisations working in the private, public or voluntary sectors will be able to apply for cash and young people who have been in care will help in making the final funding decisions.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The Promise Partnership Fund is an important step towards keeping The Promise to bring transformational changes to the lives of children, young people and families in or on the edges care.

“We have already seen many partners take the principles of The Promise to the heart of their organisations.

“This initial funding towards keeping The Promise will help organisations to make the changes that are necessary to improve holistic family support, so that families are listened to and get the support where they need it, when they need it and for as long as they need it.

“It is absolutely right that care-experienced young people and families will be at the heart of The Promise Partnership Fund decision-making process.”

Fiona Duncan, chair of The Promise, said: “Despite a difficult year, it is clear that organisations and individuals all across Scotland recognise their responsibility to and are working towards keeping their Promise to children and families.

“The Promise Partnership is an important step towards helping change happen right now and in the future.”