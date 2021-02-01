Details of funding settlement worth £11.6bn for local councils published

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Details of the £11.6 billion funding settlement for local councils over the next year have been published by the Scottish Government.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said councils would see an increase in their day-to-day revenue spending of £335.6 million, including £90 million to compensate local authorities which choose to freeze council tax.

A further £259 million will be added in one-off funding due to pressures from the pandemic, she said.

There will be a total of £600 million in additional funding to support services during the 2021/22 financial year, she said.

The Finance Secretary announced the £11.6 billion funding package during the Scottish Budget last week.

Allocations for each local authority have now been published, with the average increase to council budgets being 3.1%.

Ms Forbes said: “This budget is being delivered in exceptional circumstances as we continue to battle a pandemic that has shaken our society and economy to the core.

“The local government settlement will help to fund those vital public services that are much valued and needed.

“It includes additional funding of £59 million to complete the expansion of early learning and childcare to 1,140 hours a year, £72.6 million for investment in health and social care and £7.7 million to support the inter-island ferries in Shetland, Orkney and Argyll and Bute.”

She continued: “Just as we have chosen not to increase tax rates, ensuring people pay no more than last year, I have taken the significant step of offering funding equivalent to a council tax increase of around 3% to councils who choose to freeze council tax.

“I look to local government to join with me in providing the much-needed financial reassurance to those who are struggling.

“We need to focus on how we rebuild and renew our country, and the funding I am providing to local authorities reflects the key role that they will continue to play in that journey.”

A Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) spokesman said: “Parts of the budget will support the work of local government in our communities, but overall it falls short of the fair funding local government requires.

“There is time to influence the process and we will use all of the time available to make the case to Scottish Government about the vital role of Councils and our efforts during the Covid pandemic.

“We will also make the case to Parliament starting with an appearance at the Finance and Constitution Committee on Wednesday.”