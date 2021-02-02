A&E attendences hit third lowest figure on record in December

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The third lowest number of A&E attendances was recorded last month as Scotland entered a new lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Health Scotland figures show there were only 93,829 attendances of A&E services across the country in the month ending December 31 2020.

The previous lows were recorded during the country’s initial lockdown to combat Covid-19 last April and May, with 65,117 and 88,614 attendances respectively.

Before the latest figures, November had been the third-lowest month on record when just 100,369 patients attended A&E.

Of those at A&E in December 2020, 86.4% were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within the Scottish Government’s four-hour target.

There were 2,289 patients (2.5% of the total) who spent more than eight hours in A&E while 634 (0.7%) waited more than 12 hours to be seen.

Meanwhile in the weekly figures, there were 16,313 A&E attendances in the week ending January 24 2021 – a rise from 15,787 in the previous week.

Of those attending last week, 85.6% were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours while 380 patients waited more than eight hours and 116 spent more than 12 hours in A&E.

The lowest weekly total recorded remains the week ending March 29 last year when just there were just 11,059 attendances.