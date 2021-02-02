Health Secretary admits Scotland’s vaccine rollout needs to be faster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she is confident numbers of patients being vaccinated will “significantly increase”, but acknowledged Scotland needs to speed up the vaccine rollout.

Scotland has vaccinated fewer people as a proportion of the population than any other UK nation – something the Scottish Government has claimed was due to prioritising care homes.

A total of 619,123 doses have now been administered in Scotland, compared to 8,825,371 in England, 440,706 in Wales and 258,311 in Northern Ireland.

The increase of 34,881 first doses and 496 second doses given in Scotland as of 8.30am on Tuesday was the highest combined figure recorded so far – 35,377 – in part due to the opening of two mass vaccination centres on Monday.

It followed the record-low figure of 9,683 first and second doses administered on Sunday.

Asked why Scotland was falling behind the other UK nations and English regions with the speed of the rollout, Ms Freeman said: “I do believe that we need to vaccinate faster in Scotland than we have been doing, and I think the plans that are in place from this week onwards significantly increase those numbers.”

Ms Freeman said she would write to MSPs later this week to explain changes to the government’s approach to the supply and delivery of vaccines, as well as setting out increasing numbers of vaccination centres.

Speaking at Topical Questions in the Scottish Parliament, she added: “There has been variation – quite significant variation – between (health) boards.

“That is reducing as we sit with each board looking at their plans, their numbers, and identifying where the variation is unacceptable and that we need them to do more.”

The main entrance to the coronavirus mass vaccine centre at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre which opened on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Singling out NHS Ayrshire and Arran, Ms Freeman explained that the health board had been planning vaccination clinics “too late in the month” and were now working to bring appointments forward.

She continued: “We’re doing as much as we can, looking in great detail at what each board is doing and making sure that they are communicating clearly with those that they’re responsible for, but that where there are things that need (to be) fixed, like the distribution and supply of vaccines across Scotland, that we’re taking steps to improve that.”