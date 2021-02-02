Scottish Government response to ferry inquiry branded ‘disdainful’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government’s response to the outcome of an inquiry into the procurement of two ferries has been criticised.

The inquiry was launched by the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee in 2019 after it emerged that hulls 801 and 802, being built at the Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited (FMEL) shipyard in Port Glasgow, would be delivered late and at more than double their initial cost.

A report by the committee said there had been a “catastrophic failure” in the procurement process, but islands minister Paul Wheelhouse rejected the assertion.

In a letter to the committee, Mr Wheelhouse said there were conclusions in the report with which the Scottish Government did not agree, adding that “contractor failure has been a very significant factor in the difficulties we have seen arise”.

In a debate in Holyrood on Tuesday, committee convener Edward Mountain said: “The Scottish Government’s disdainful response to the committee’s critical conclusion is, frankly, surprising.

“Contrary to the minister’s assertion that the committee did not highlight the poor performance by the shipyard’s former management as a contributory factor to the problems of this project – we did.

“It is clear however that the procurement process that the minister tries to defend was not fit for purpose.”

In response to Mr Mountain, the minister said: “As set out in my response, there are some conclusions in the report with which we do not agree, and some instances where we believe the conclusion or recommendation made does not reflect the breadth of evidence presented to the inquiry.

“However – and I stress this for the convener’s benefit and for other members of the committee – we do recognise that in relation to the two ferries, and the delay in their delivery, the outcome has been particularly impactful on communities awaiting the delivery of ferries that have yet to be completed and clearly the cost outturn and delays are far from what was anticipated or desired at the point of contract award to FMEL.

“We accept that lessons have to be learned and I want to assure members they are being learned.”

The islands minister said mismanagement at the yard was a ‘very significant factor’ in problems at the yard (Michal Wachucik/PA)

He added: “However, I would again reiterate our view that contractor failure played the primary role in these difficulties and we are disappointed this was not more fully reflected in the final report, although I accept the committee has to take its own view but the government is also entitled to take a view as well.”

Mr Wheelhouse added that the Scottish Government has already began to implement some recommendations, including a study of the procurement process for ferries.

Tory MSP Graham Simpson, who also sits on the committee, said the minster should be eating “humble pie” over the scandal.

He said: “In essence the minister, or whoever it was in Transport Scotland who wrote his response, was saying to the committee ‘we gave you the evidence but you didn’t listen to us, so you are wrong’.

“At the heart of this is the complete failure to deliver two ferries on time and on budget, they are neither.”