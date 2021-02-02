Airport chief urges government to consult on new quarantine rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The chief executive of an airport group has called on the Scottish Government to consult with the industry on new quarantine rules.

During her update on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said “a managed quarantine requirement” would be introduced for anyone who arrives in Scotland, regardless of where they are flying from.

Saying this was needed to prevent the importation of new Covid-19 strains, the First Minister said she wanted to avoid travellers “sidestepping” restrictions by arriving in other parts of the UK.

Further details of the quarantine scheme are expected to be announced in the coming days.

AGS Airports, owner of the Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton terminals, said they needed more support from government as the pandemic has brought the majority of flights to a halt.

Derek Provan, chief executive of the airport group, said: “This is the third significant announcement regarding travel restrictions in as many weeks which, once again, have been introduced without any consultation whatsoever.

“We’re also lacking any detail on how the latest layer of restrictions will be implemented.

“We understand the need for short-term emergency measures, and we all want to see this virus brought under control as quickly as possible. However, it’s imperative government engages with industry on developing a recovery plan.

“Our airports are effectively closed, they have been for almost one year and without a recovery plan from government there is no end in sight.

“We need to see sector-specific support beyond the rates relief otherwise our entire industry will remain in a perilous position.”