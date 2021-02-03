MSPs to vote on call to make self-isolation grant universal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

MSPs are to vote on a motion calling for the £500 self-isolation support grant to be made universal.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Parliament will debate universal support for self-isolation in order to help more people comply with the rules.

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell has submitted a motion which “calls on the Scottish and the UK governments to make the self-isolation support grant universal and offer a supported isolation package”.

During her coronavirus update on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced the £500 grant would be extended to more people on low incomes.

It is currently available to people receiving, or applying for, certain benefits if they are contacted by the Test and Protect system.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Ruskell said: “The effectiveness of test and trace hinges on the ability of people to self-isolate to limit the spread of the virus, especially considering the new strains such as the one from South Africa, which are even faster spreading.

“But many people are being forced into impossible choices between self-isolating and eating, or simply don’t have the physical space.

“For months the Scottish Greens have been asking the Scottish Government to use our hotel capacity to help those who do not have the financial or practical resources to self-isolate.

“This should be only one part of a package of support similar to what we have seen work effectively elsewhere, from New Zealand to New York.”

He added: “The UK Government must do more with our social security system too.

“The fact is countries that provide more support for those in quarantine have managed to lower transmission, and Scotland should do the same.”