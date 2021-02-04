Vaccinators now ‘motoring through’ priority groups, says Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s vaccine rollout co-ordinators are “motoring through” the remaining priority groups, Nicola Sturgeon said as the pace of jabs increases.

The First Minister said uptake rates for the vaccine have so far been beyond what she thought was possible.

Meanwhile, chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen said she hopes the impact of vaccinations on the severity of the disease will begin to show in the coming weeks.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman acknowledged earlier this week that Scotland’s vaccine rollout needed to speed up, amid criticism from opposition parties that other parts of the UK were pulling ahead.

At the coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said 45,085 people had received their first dose in the last 24 hours – the highest daily total so far and a 52% rise from the same point last week.

She said: “The uptake rates we’re seeing, and I hope this continues as we get into the younger population groups, are way beyond anything I could ever have believed would be possible – way beyond what we see in the flu vaccine programme.

“That’s testament to the willingness and the enthusiasm of people to come forward and be vaccinated for their own safety, but also to be part of that collective effort that we need to have to beat this virus.”

She said Scotland had chosen to focus on care home vaccinations initially but is now catching up on the other priority groups.

The First Minister said: “We’re motoring through the other groups and we’ll continue to do that at the pace that we are now setting.

“If we take the last two days, we are not just vaccinating more compared to last week ourselves, but the vaccination rate in Scotland is about 30% higher in the last couple of days this week so far than in England.

Care home vaccinations should begin to show an impact on Covid patient numbers soon, Fiona McQueen said (Jacob King/PA)

“So that catch-up is there.

“Whether you agree with it or not, all I’m asking people is to understand the way we’ve gone about this programme and the rationale behind the decisions we’ve taken.”

Ms McQueen said the impact of vaccination among care home residents should shortly begin to reduce pressure on the NHS.

Clinical trials show the vaccine produces a good number of coronavirus antibodies around 21 days after the first jab, she said.

She added: “It’s early days but we should begin to see that reduction in death, that reduction in severity of disease, in the coming weeks.”