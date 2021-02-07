Sturgeon welcomes new record for Covid-19 first vaccines in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of Scots given their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine has now reached almost 840,000 – with the number of initial jabs given in one day passing 50,000 for the first time.

New figures released by the Scottish Government showed that 839,266 people have now had their first jab.

That figure was an increase of 52,839 on the previous day’s total, with vaccinators setting another record high for the amount of injections given.

A record 52,839 vaccinations in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 yesterday 👏839,226 have now had first dose, inc 99.5% of older care home residents, 90% of staff in older adult care homes, 94%+ of over 80s living in community, 64% of those aged 75-79 and 26% of 70-74 yr olds. On track to hit all targets. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 7, 2021

The record was welcomed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who tweeted that Scotland was “on track to hit all targets” in the massive vaccination campaign – which aims to reach some 4.4 million adults across Scotland.

The latest vaccination figures were announced at the same time as a further 584 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Scotland – with this representing 6.9% of those tested for the virus.

The number of new cases was the lowest it had been for almost two months, after 572 cases were recorded on December 19.

A further seven deaths were reported, with the total number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease now at 6,431.

1,597,758 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 584 to 185,792 Sadly 7 more patients who tested positive have died (6,438 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/tcFKecR714 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 7, 2021

However, the number of deaths reported is usually lower at the weekend, as most registration offices are closed.

Meanwhile, there are 1,710 people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus, the latest daily figures showed, a reduction of 19.

That includes 108 people in intensive care, with this total having fallen by nine in the past 24 hours.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Today’s figures show a record increase in the number of people vaccinated in Scotland – with a rise of 52,839 reported in those receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is testament to the vaccination teams in health boards across the country who are working seven days a week to achieve this.

“The vaccination programme is one of three key ways we are working to beat this virus, along with our expanded testing programme to identify cases and break chains of transmission and the important lockdown restrictions everyone in Scotland must follow.

“All these measures work to greatest effect when they work together.”