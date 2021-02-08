Public confidence in vaccines is absolutely crucial, says Leitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Public confidence in the coronavirus vaccine is “absolutely crucial”, Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch has said.

Professor Leitch said he was not “overly worried” about a new study in South Africa which found the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was not effective at preventing mild illness caused by the more infectious mutation.

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, led to South Africa suspending its rollout of the British-designed vaccine.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Prof Leitch said that while people were right to be cautious, everything pointed to the vaccine creating greater immunity in older people.

The initial trials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab were “relatively small”, he said, though he was not “overly worried” by the new South African study.

Prof Leitch said: “Public confidence in vaccines is absolutely crucial and our data would suggest that’s not a big problem, in fact quite the opposite.

“If you told me three months ago that 94% of over-80s would take this injection, I genuinely would not have believed you.”

Those in younger age groups tended to be less keen to take up other vaccines, he said.

Prof Leitch added: “Everybody in the scientific community says 80% is kind of where you should aim for.

“So if you’re going to set yourself a target, set yourself a target of 80%.

“But we want more than that, we got 99.4% of care home residents, there’s a tiny number who are not eligible or they turned it down for whatever reason.

“So that’s what I want in the 30-year-olds when we get to the 30-year-olds.”