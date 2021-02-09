Food and drink sector demands moratorium on ‘punitive’ policies after election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Holyrood administration must not hit Scotland’s vital food and drink sector with “punitive” policies, industry leaders have insisted.

In a manifesto published head of May’s scheduled Scottish Parliament elections, the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland called for a “moratorium on policy and regulation changes that will negatively impact our industry”.

It said the sector – which employs some 47,000 people and has a turnover of £11 billion – needed time to “recover from the devastating impacts of Covid-19 and the changes brought about by Brexit”.

FDF Scotland chief executive David Thomson said the pandemic, coupled with the impact of the UK quitting the European Union, meant it had been a “challenging time for our food and drink businesses”.

He said: “As well as being fully focused on keeping their employees safe and feeding the nation, they are now getting to grips with the changes involved in exporting their products to the EU.

“To do that, businesses need stable ground to recover and grow. We ask the next Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government not to put in place punitive policies and legislation that will harm the food and drink industry.

“Instead, we want to work in partnership with parliamentarians to support Scotland’s food and drink manufacturers to get back on their feet now and thrive into the future.”

FDF Scotland also wants the next Scottish Government to ensure that policies aimed at improving people’s diets are “evidence-based”, and that it “supports rather than punishes Scotland’s people and Scotland’s vital food and drink industry, helping them to make healthier choices”.

Ministers are also being urged to invest in technologies such as hydrogen and electricity heat generation, to help “ensure Scotland’s food and drink manufacturers make a just transition to low carbon heat”.

The food and drink sector is already working to encourage people to make healthier choices when shopping, with FDF Scotland saying saying the average basket of goods is 11% lower in calories than it was in 2015.

And to help the environment, FDF Scotland said its members were working to reduce CO2 emissions by 60% by 2025, with other efforts trying to tackle food waste.