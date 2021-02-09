Childminders to receive £750 support grant

Childminders in Scotland will receive a £750 grant to help their businesses survive during the pandemic.
All childminders registered with the Care Inspectorate will be able to receive the flat-rate payment from the Scottish Government.
Funding to support childminders has been given a £2.2 million boost, bringing the total to £3.2 million.
Nicola Sturgeon announced the new money at the coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.
She said: “I hope that this support can make a difference to a very important sector and I hope it means that childminders can continue to help children and families as we try to recover from the pandemic.”
Children’s Minister Maree Todd later said the process for allocating money to childminders was being sped up.
She said: “Childminders are a vital and valued part of our childcare sector, providing high quality care and learning in a safe and nurturing environment.
“Just as many other childcare providers have experienced financial pressures as a result of the pandemic and the restrictions that have been placed on them, childminders too have raised genuine concern about the future sustainability of their businesses.
“I’m pleased that we have been able to increase the funding available to support the profession, and by simplifying the process we will be able to get the funds to those who need them more quickly.”
