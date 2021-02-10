Business funds paid out £244m in Covid support in January, says Forbes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A total of £244 million was paid out to businesses through three Scottish Government funds in January, the Finance Secretary has said.

Kate Forbes said support for companies had increased since coronavirus restrictions were tightened after Christmas.

The Strategic Framework Business Fund, along with support for the hospitality and taxi trades, has paid out £276 million since November.

Some £4.7 million was paid to taxi and private hire drivers in the first 10 days of claims, the Scottish Government said.

Most businesses remain closed amid the second lockdown (PA)

Ms Forbes also said local authority discretionary funding would be doubled to £120 million.

She said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve done everything in our power to protect people’s livelihoods with business support accounting for over a third of total Covid-19 spend.

“Today’s figures demonstrate how closely we are working with colleagues in local government to ensure businesses in Scotland get the help they need.

“We understand the concerns of businesses unable to access the Strategic Framework Business Fund, and that is why we are doubling the local authority discretionary fund to £120 million.

“This will further enable councils to respond to local economic needs and support businesses in their area.”